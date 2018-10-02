Elizabethtown wraps up ordinance rewrite

ELIZABETHTOWN — Despite some vocal objections by one council member, the town of Elizabethtown has new ordinances on the books.

“This is something we have needed for a long time,” said Councilman Howell Clark. “It’s not perfect … but if you have problems with it, go in and make changes; that’s the important part.”

Clark’s objections to the document had to do with the extra-territorial jurisdiction.

“I think the very idea of an ETJ is not democratic, but that fight has already been fought and lost,” he said. “We are keeping the most heavily travelled part of our county from being built up. I believe as a board, we need to be more open to development out there, because that’s where the most traffic is.”

“It’s not perfect by any means,” agreed Mayor Sylvia Campbell, “but it will make a lot of things more streamlined.”

The ordinance passed unanimously.

In other business the board:

• Approved a resolution designating Oct. 31 as the day to observe Halloween. Trick-or-treating is allowed only for children under 12, and those under 9 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Trick-or-treating will take place from 5:30-9 p.m.

• Appointed Mollie Glenn and Andrew Robinson to another term on the Elizabethtown Zoning Board of Adjustment.

• Amended the contract with Golden LEAF Foundation to demolish the former Jessup Motors building, rather than the previously agreed-upon renovation. The amendment has been approved by the foundation, and the $2.5 million grant will remain the same.

• Approved the signing of a contract with Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for the $500,000 grant to develop Greene’s Lake and Conservation Park.

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com

