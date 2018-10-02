SBA opens disaster center at Powell-Melvin

ELIZABETHTOWN — The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a Business Recovery Center here at the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center.

This center is in place to help businesses impacted by Hurricane Florence. SBA representatives are at the center and can provide information about disaster loans, answer questions and assist businesses in completing their SBA application.

The BRC hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is not open on weekends. The address is 450 Smith Circle.

SBA loans are often a help to other assistance that the Federal Emergency Management Agency can’t fully cover. FEMA is expected to open a Disaster Recovery Center at the ag center on Thursday.

The SBA offers low-interest, long-term disaster loans for physical damage and working capital, a news release says. Applications can be made online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

For more information on the center or the process, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.