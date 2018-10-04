Crisis cleanup hotline available

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Government said in a news release this week the home cleanup hotline for Hurricane Florence is open through Oct. 12.

North Carolina residents can call 828-222-3975 for help with cleanup. The release said local, reputable and vetted relief organizations can help with trees, mucking out, tarping, removal of drywall, insulation, flooring, furniture and appliances.

The services are free.

The hotline does not help with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance or questions about FEMA registration.

More information is available online at crisiscleanup.org.