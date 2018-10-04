Change of Oct. 27 shows at Givens

PEMBROKE — Givens Performing Arts Center, on the campus of UNC Pembroke, said in a news release the cirque act featuring The Great DuBois will replace Comte Dracula on Oct. 27.

No reason was given for the change.

The Great DuBois appeared in Hugh Jackman’s hit movie, “The Greatest Showman.” Tickets are $26 and $21 for adults, and $5 for children and students.

The Great DuBois is one of several performances that is being held in conjunction with the Act I Diner’s Club. Themed meals will be available for an extra charge, and will be served in the Chancellor’s Dining Room prior to performances in GPAC.

Call the GPAC box office at 910-521-6361 for information or go online to uncp.edu/gpac.