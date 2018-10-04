Editor’s note: The Bladen Journal no longer publishes the “ongoing events” listing. Instead, anyone holding regular events should submit information to the Bladen Journal in time for publication in the community calendar. The deadlines are Wednesday at noon for Friday’s edition; Friday at noon for Tuesday’s edition. Information can be submitted to news@bladenjournal.com.

***

Oct. 5

• There is a working meeting on family history/genealogy at 1 p.m. at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. People interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories are welcome.

Oct. 9

• The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. in the small auditorium of the Powell Melvin Agricultural Center in Elizabethtown.

• Elizabethtown Massage R&R will be the guest speaker at the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce meeting, which will be held at noon at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in Elizabethtown. A Dutch lunch will be served by Burney’s Sweets & More.

Oct. 10

• A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at Elizabethtown Massage R&R.

Oct. 13

• Smithfield Foods will be hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at its Employment Center in Tar Heel. The company is looking for production workers who will make a salary up to $14.85 within 90 days. Maintenance salary will be based on experience.

Oct. 19

• There is a working meeting on family history/genealogy at 1 p.m. at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. People who are interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories are welcome to come and learn how easy it is.

Oct. 20

• The Kinlaw family reunion is at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road, Lumberton. This is for all descendants of Thomas Kinlaw. Cost for catered lunch, per person, is $13.50. Mail payments no later than Sept. 15 to Myrna White, 14080 Palisades Ave., Huntley, IL 60142. White advises family members to connect with her on Facebook. More information is available from White by email at myrna@myrnawhite.com.

Oct. 27

• Friends of Bay Tree Lakes will host a Fall Festival at Jones Lake State Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Activities include a costume contest, hay rides, face painting, crafts, games, concessions and a cake walk. Games are 50 cents each or $5 for a wristband. For more information call 910-588-4550.

