Voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 15

ELIZABETHTOWN — Voter registration has been extended to Oct. 15 in Bladen County.

Legislation was passed by the General Assembly this week for 28 counties most affected by Hurricane Florence. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the bill, moving the deadline from Oct. 12.

Voters can register by 5 p.m. Oct. 15 not only in Bladen but also in Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson counties.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 12 in the state’s other 72 counties.

In a news release, the state Board of Elections executive director said the goal was to enable everyone to vote.

“We do not want this devastating storm to keep people from voting,” Strach said. “Voters may cast ballots by mail or in person during the early voting period or on Election Day. We hope voters take advantage of the option that works best for them at this difficult time.”

Registration and the ability to vote still remains during the early voting period Oct. 17 through Nov. 3. Proof of residence must be provided at that time.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

The midterms include two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, all of our representation to the North Carolina General Assembly, state and district judges, the district attorney, three seats among the county commissioners, four seats among the Board of Education, sheriff, register of deeds, coroner and the district supervisor for soil and water.

Federally, the U.S. House District 7 seat is between David W. Fallin of the Constitution Party, Democrat Kyle Horton and Republican David Rouzer. The District 9 seat pits Republican Mark Harris, Democrat Dan McCready and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

State Senate District 8 candidates are Libertarian Anthony H. Mascolo, Republican Bill Rabon and Democrat David W. Sink Jr. State House District 22 candidates are Republican William Brisson and Democrat Tony Denning.

District 1 Commissioner Arthur Bullock, a Democrat, is running unopposed. In District 2, Republican Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson is challenged by Democrat Dawson Singletary. In District 3, Democratic Commissioner Russell Priest is challenged by Republican Wayne Edge.

The lone contested seat of four on the ballot for the Board of Education is the at-large. Democrat Vince Rozier is challenged by Democrats Cory L. Singletary and Tim Benton, and Republican Dennis Edwards.

Sheriff Jim McVicker, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Hakeem Brown.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Vote1.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.