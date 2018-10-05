Complaints lead to 10 arrests

ELIZABETHTOWN — Arrests have been made by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office following complaints by citizens about narcotics activity.

Three people, all 63 or older, were arrested following an investigation of the tips. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office conducted “saturation patrols” for other complaints and arrested another seven people.

“We act on all tips and calls we get,” Sheriff James McVicker said in a news release.

The trio arrested following an investigation were Willie Lee Melvin Jr., 75, of 3009 U.S. 701 in Elizabethtown; Johnnie Percy McKoy, 63, of Allen Priest Road in Council; and Roosevelt Dudley, 64, of 1011 Moultrie Lane in Elizabethtown. The various charges they face involve marijuana and controlled substances.

Bail was set at $100,000 for Melvin, $50,000 for McKoy and $25,000 for Dudley.

The saturation patrol was conducted after complaints in the Clarkton and Bladenboro areas of the county. The seven arrested there were Joshua Joquan Byrd, 29, of Lumberton; Wilford Brad Davis, 38, of Elizabethtown; Nashawn Cortez Patrick, 21, of Tar Heel; Tziah Najee Lesane, 21, of Bladenboro; Ricky Lee Smith, 30, of Clarkton; Makavelli Willie McLeod, 21, of Clarkton; and Dwayne Dennis Rivers, 22, of Fayetteville.

The Sheriff’s Office filed charges that included drugs, drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration, speeding and a concealed weapon.

Byrd, Davis and Patrick were cited and released. Bail for Lesane was set at $2,500. Information on the other three did not include being released or jailed.