WHITE LAKE — Quarters for a Cause! is a fundraiser and service to help victims of Hurricane Florence get their clothes washed.

Organizers say the free laundry day will be Saturday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. The location is the Village Laundry Mat, U.S. 701 North in White Lake.

The limit will be two loads per family.

Those wishing to make donations can call Tina Brock at 910-876-2571 or Cornelia Hester at 910-876-3682.