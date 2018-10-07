Job positions available

PEMBROKE — Applications are being accepted for the Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief program in respective counties of the Lumber River Council of Governments.

Applications are being filed through the Workforce Development Board. The program provides temporary jobs to those who have become unemployed, be it temporary or permanent, as a result of the storm.

Hurricane Florence made landfall Sept. 14 about 7:15 a.m. near Wrightsville Beach and stayed in the area for about three days, essentially parking itself between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach before moving westward. Elizabethtown got 35.93 inches of rainfall, and rivers throughout the region were flooded.

The positions will assist recovery efforts through clean-up and repair of facilities, and humanitarian aid.

The counties that make up the council are Bladen, Hoke, Robeson, Scotland, Richmond and Scotland.

In Bladen County, applications can be filed at the NCWorks Career Center, 401 Mercer Hill Road in Elizabethtown. The phone number is 910-862-3255.

In Robeson County, there are two locations. The council’s office is at 30 C.J. Walker Road in Pembroke; phone number is 910-618-5533. The NCWorks Career Center is at 289 Corporate Drive, Suite B, in Lumberton; phone number is 910-618-5500.

In Hoke County, applications can be filed at the NCWorks Career Center, 304 Birch St. in Raeford. The phone number is 910-875-5059.

In Richmond County, applications can be filed at the NCWorks Career, Center, 115 W. Franklin St. in Rockingham. The phone number is 910-997-9180.

In Scotland County, applications can be filed at the county manager’s office, 507 W. Covington St. in Laurinburg. The phone number is 910-674-5633. At this location, applications are only to be filed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Nov. 2. A location after Nov. 2 will be announced later.