FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN — FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center here.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be available at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Building, 450 Smith Circle Drive in Elizabethtown. This is also known as the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center.

A news release from the Emergency Management Department of Bladen County said the center will be open for 60 days, with representatives able to asist with FEMA regisstrations and the status of registrations. Questions should be directed to FEMA staff at the location.

The hours vary depending on the day of the week, and the center is closed on Sundays.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the center is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Tuesdays, the center is open 1 to 7 p.m.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

