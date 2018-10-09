Duo wanted for hog farm thefts

Carroll (left) and Evans Carroll (left) and Evans

ELIZABETHTOWN —The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating two individuals wanted for several breaking and entering cases in the county.

Wesley Keith Carroll, 37, of Clarkton, and Joshua Bryan Evans, 32, of Bladenboro, are responsible for the theft of several thousand dollars of property from local hog farming facilities. Warrants on file include felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny, and felonious possession of stolen goods.

Any information leading to the the location and apprehension will be appreciated and will be kept confidential. Persons with information are asked to call 910-862-6960 or text 910-874-6850.