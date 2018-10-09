Baptist Disaster Relief still accepting applications

The NC Baptist Men Disaster Relief is still accepting applications for assistance regarding Hurricane Florence storm damage. Assistance offered includes chainsaw work, clearing large yard debris, emergency roof repairs (tarping), tearing out walls or floors that were flooded or wet, and spraying for mold.

The organization is not accepting applications for rebuilding, and no building material is available.

Anyone needing assistance is encouraged to visit the operations center at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, located at 1800 W. Broad Street.

Applications are also being accepted at Natmore Baptist Church, 4157 Natmore Road in Kelly.

Applications are accepted Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For additional assistance, please call 910-874-1084.