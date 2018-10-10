Elizabethtown prescription drug dealer arrested

Cotten Cotten

ELIZABETHTOWN — An investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit has led to the arrest of an Elizabethtown drug dealer.

Nathaniel Christian Cotten, 44, of 9372 U.S. 701 North, was arrested following an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the Elizabethtown area. The investigation originated from citizen complaints that led narcotics agents to Broad Street, where undercover agents made purchases of prescription medication from the defendant.

Cotten was arrested on Oct. 9 and processed at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. He is charged with one count of selling Schedule II substances and one count of possession with intent to sell Schedule II substances. He is being held under a $2,500 bond.

