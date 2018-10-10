NC Grape Festival set for Saturday at Lu Mil

Bladen Journal file photo In the Grape Stomp, competitors vie to squeeze the most juice out of vats of grapes. Bladen Journal file photo In the Grape Stomp, competitors vie to squeeze the most juice out of vats of grapes.

DUBLIN — Folks that need a day to unwine-d will have the opportunity to do it Saturday when, as of Wednesday, Lu Mil Vineyard will host its annual NC Grape Festival.

“We never considered not having it,” said Lu Mil’s Denise Bridgers. “As soon as I saw the property after Hurricane Florence and that the damage was pretty much only to the back end of the property, I knew we could get it ready for the festival.”

Bridgers sees the event as an opportunity for reprieve.

“I think people are looking for something like this, just to get their mind off all the devastation and the sadness from the hurricane,” she remarked. “It’s free to come, so we hope people will come out and have a good time.”

At least one other person sees the timing as fortuitous as well.

“We had a lady call about bringing her 30-foot trailer loaded with children’s clothes, all on consignment, or gently used,” Bridgers explained. “She sees this as a way to give back to the community and thought the Grape Festival was a good time and place to do it. We hope people will come out and take advantage of that.”

Everything on the trailer will be $3, and clothes range from infant sizes to junior apparel.

The vendor will be just one of many who will be on site during the day. The Super Yard Sale usually sees between 70 and 80 vendors offering items at deep discounts.

Yard sale setup begins at 6 a.m., and a pancake breakfast hosted by the Dublin Boy Scouts will be served at 7 a.m. at the General Store.

Another new addition this year involves a change in the music lineup.

“We’re having a type of music we’ve never tried before,” Bridgers stated. “We’re going to have a jazz band on Doc’s Deck, so we’re excited to see how people respond to that.”

The concert will feature the jazz band Three to Get Ready.

Hailed as a “grape stompin’ good time”, the festival wouldn’t be complete without the grape stomping competition.

“People really enjoy that,” Bridgers said. “It’s two hours, and you get to see people and their personalities in a way you wouldn’t normally get to see them. The Grape Stomp is a highlight for a lot of people.”

The winner takes home a cash prize, and awards are handed out in both youth and adult categories. The Grape Stomp will begin at 10 a.m.

A food truck roundup, craft vendors, antique tractors, face painting, and wine tastings will round out the day’s activities.

The NC Grape Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Annual festival to be held Saturday at Lu Mil

