Crisis cleanup hotline available until November

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Crisis Cleanup Hotline has been extended to Nov. 2, according to a press release from the Bladen County administrative offices.

Property owners needing help with storm cleanup may call 800-451-1934 to register their property for help with home cleanup. As they are able, vetted relief agencies may assist property owners with cutting fallen trees, tarping roofs, and removing debris, as well as with drywall, insulation, flooring, furniture, and appliances. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to overwhelming need.