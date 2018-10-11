Sheriff’s Office looking for three individuals

Johnson Johnson McAllister McAllister Pharr Pharr

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit is asking the public for help in locating three individuals wanted for the sale of prescription medication. The following individuals are being sought:

— Franklin Q. Pharr, 34, of Elizabethtown,

— Devon Johnson, 58, of Bladenboro, and

— John McAllister, 52, of Elizabethtown.

All three individuals face charges of possession with intent to manufacture, as well as selling controlled substances.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-874-0656. All information will be kept confidential.

