Medication takeback to be held at Beast Fest

ELIZABETHTOWN — Safe Kids Bladen and the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting an Operation Medication Drop at the Beast Fest this year in Bladenboro.

The duo is encouraging folks to bring unwanted or unused medication to the festival. Items accepted include the following prescription items: medication, patches, and ointments, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets.

Not accepted will be items like hydrogen peroxide, inhalers, thermometers, needles (sharps), medications from businesses or clinics, aerosol cans, and liquid or lotion ointments.

Medications will be accepted Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.