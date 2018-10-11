FEMA specialists offer mitigation tips at N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH — Bladen County residents wanting to get help from FEMA will be able to do so while at the State Fair starting this weekend. FEMA’s mitigation specialists can answer questions about home repair, making disaster plans, preparing disaster supply kits, and the importance of flood insurance.

Specialists will be located at the Gov. Kerr Scott Building, space 69 at the fair. They will be on hand Friday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. until 9:45 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. until 9:45 p.m.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Persons with knowledge about a case of discrimination should call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (voice/711/VRS) for Spanish press 2. TTY 800-462-7585.

FEMA wants to make sure that every disaster survivor has equal access to disaster information and assistance. All disaster recovery centers are physically accessible. All recovery centers offer effective communication options including: captioned phones, iPads with video remote interpreting and on-site sign language interpreters upon request.