Sheriff issues appeal to citizens in fight against crime

ELIZABETHTOWN — Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker today announced that Bladen County residents are being invited to become honorary members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association.

Membership applications go out in the mail this month. Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for $25, while businesses can show their support with a $50 contribution. The funding provides critically important technical resources, legislative support on key criminal justices issues, support for the NCSA Undergraduate Criminal Justice Scholarship Program at state universities, and additional training for sheriffs and their deputies.

Contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by Section 501(c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code.

“With funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s Honorary Membership Program has taken on greater importance than ever before,” said McVicker. “The funding is vital in helping us carry out our mission of making our county a safer place to live, work and play.”

Individuals not receiving a membership application or desiring more information may go to the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association website at www.ncsheriffs.org or contact the Association at 919-743-7433.

Meanwhile, residents wishing to become Honorary Members can also sign up for the program by contacting the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

The Honorary Membership Program was created to provide citizens with an opportunity to lend their support to more effective law enforcement and to better help local sheriffs protect the lives and property of citizens.

“As the need for building stronger public-private law enforcement partnerships in the county continues to escalate, programs such as this continue to grow in importance,” said Sheriff McVicker. “I encourage everyone receiving a membership application to consider joining forces with us by becoming an Honorary Member. It is a valuable investment in our future.”

Founded in 1922, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is a not-for-profit professional and educational organization dedicated to the preservation of peace and the protection of the lives and property of the citizens of North Carolina. The Association office is located in Raleigh.