Bladen Community College announces October small-business seminars

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has announced the following small business seminars for October:

— Entrepreneurs Academy: Alternative Funding Sources will be offered Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Building 3, Room 104.

— Introduction to Quickbooks will be offered Thursday, Oct. 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Building 2, Room 207.

— The webinar Free Money to Start/Expand Business but No Grants will be offered Monday, Oct. 15 from 1-2 p.m.

— Entrepreneurs Academy: Marketing Your Business will take place Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Building 3, Room 104.

— Starting a Business in Bladen County will be offered online Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. until noon.

— Drive a Holiday Shopping Rush for Your Business will take place Wednesday, Oct. 17 from noon until 1 p.m. in Building 2, Room 207.

— The webinar Developing/Re-writing Organizational By-laws will be offered online on Monday, Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m. and will be livestreamed at the East Arcadia Center.

— Entrepreneurs Academy: Finding Your Customers will take place Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Building 3, Room 104.

— How to Start a Small Business with a Limited Budget will be offered Thursday, Oct. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Public Library.

— How to Start a Drone Business will be offered Saturday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. until noon in Building 2, Room 207.

— Entrepreneurs Academy: Writing Your Business Plan will be held Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 3:30-5 p.m. in Building 3, Room 104.

All seminars are offered free of charge. Anyone interested in the seminars can register online or by calling 910-879-5572.