Some DMV fees waived following Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH – North Carolinians living in 28 counties heavily impacted by Hurricane Florence will not have to pay certain fees assessed by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles through Dec. 31.

On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order waiving fees and penalties for certain driver and vehicle services for residents living in counties that were designated after Hurricane Florence as disaster areas by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Those counties include: Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne and Wilson.

NCDMV will waive fees, late penalties and interest for the following services:

— Duplicate driver license: $13

— New or duplicate ID card: $13

— Duplicate or corrected vehicle title: $20

— Replacement license plate or sticker: $20

— Duplicate registration card: $20

— Late fees and interest for Limited Registration Plates (LRP) and registration renewals that expired on or after Aug. 31

Refunds will be issued to residents from these areas that paid these DMV fees on or after Sept. 14.

Customers are reminded that many DMV services can be conducted online at www.MyNCDMV.gov