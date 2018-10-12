Department of Transportation seeks vendors for disaster recovery operations

RALEIGH – As the state recovers from the effects of Hurricanes Florence and Michael, the N.C. Department of Transportation is looking for vendors that can clear debris, provide facility support services, furnish necessary supplies and much more.

NCDOT is committed to increasing and expanding diversity participation within the state emergency plan and operations. Certified small or disadvantaged-, minority-, and woman-owned business firms interested in disaster response and recovery opportunities should visit the NC Interactive Purchasing System to register and have free access to projects in the various affected areas.

For contract opportunities, businesses must own preferred equipment for emergency response, be pre-qualified (for assistance visit Connect NCDOT Business Partner Resources), and have worker’s comp and general liability insurance.

Work opportunities include hauling, clearing and grubbing, removal and demolition, pipe installation, traffic control, tree removal and landscaping, debris removal, cut and shove, and more. After becoming prequalified, business owners should contact NCDOT division proposal engineers to ask about available opportunities:

Division name, phone, and email:

1 Chris Slachta (252) 482-1850 cslachta@ncdot.gov

2 Mary Moore (252) 439-2828 mmoore@ncdot.gov

3 Jonathan Mitchell (910) 341-2000 jwmitchell1@ncdot.gov

4 Vickie P. Gardner (252) 640-6433 vpgardner@ncdot.gov

5 Samuel J. Lehr (919) 220-4600 sjlehr@ncdot.gov

6 Robert A. Waddell, Jr. (910) 642-3760 rawaddell@ncdot.gov

7 Carolyn Huskins (336) 487-0075 cthuskins@ncdot.gov

8 Jeffrey A. Stroder (910) 944-2344 jstroder@ncdot.gov

9 W. Jeff Turner (336) 747-7800 wturner@ncdot.gov

10 Terry Burleson (704) 983-4400 tburleson@ncdot.gov

11 Kenny Heavner (336) 903-9115 khheavner@ncdot.gov

12 Gregory H. Brittain (980) 552-4222 gbrittain@ncdot.gov

13 Dan P. Johnson (828) 251-6171 dpjohnson1@ncdot.gov

14 Jeffrey Alspaugh (828) 631-1139 jealspaugh@ncdot.gov