East Bladen homecoming 2018

ELIZABETHTOWN — Qe’lijiah Beatty and Anthony Wooten were crowned queen and king, respectively, at East Bladen High School’s homecoming Friday night.

The football team won the game, 35-24, over St. Pauls.

Beatty is the daughter of Lawanda Smith and Abdul Beatty. Wooten is the son of Freida McKoy and Donald Wooten.

Other members of the homecoming court were Masae Coleman, daughter of Lakisha Coleman and Angus Bethea; Ta’Nya Graham, daughter of Jessica Graham and Anthony Thomas; Ashley Hardin, daughter of Tracy and Wilt Hardin; Elena Murillo, daughter of Patricia Murillo; Janae Wright, daughter of Katrina Wright; Lazerick Beatty, son of Gloria Beatty and Henry Beatty; Pierce Melvin, son of Melissa and Joe Melvin; Spencer Scott, son of Judith and Bryon Scott; and Dan Tatum, son of Dana and Chris Tatum.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

