State Highway Patrol to conduct bus safety program this week

RALEIGH – While many schools across the state have been in operation for more than two months, the State Highway Patrol is taking proactive steps to ensure school bus safety is not overlooked.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 15, troopers statewide will participate in Operation Stop Arm, a week-long event held each year. Objectives of the campaign include an increase in educational programs and enforcement in and around school zones. Throughout the week, troopers will ride on school buses and use unmarked vehicles to monitor bus routes to and from school.

“Every child should be afforded a safe means of travel as they attend their respective educational institution,” said Col. Glenn McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “While this operation is scheduled to conclude on Friday, our efforts will continue throughout the school year.”

In partnership with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke University, a public service announcement has been produced to raise public awareness on school bus safety. The message can be located by visiting the SHP’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/122457348546/posts/10156132596588547/.