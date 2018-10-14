Grape-ful guests

Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Eugenia Ramirez took advantage of the u-pick option at the Grape Festival on Saturday. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Eugenia Ramirez took advantage of the u-pick option at the Grape Festival on Saturday. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal The Dublin Boy Scouts displayed the Dublin flag while serving pancakes. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal The Dublin Boy Scouts displayed the Dublin flag while serving pancakes. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Many folks enjoyed fair food like the bloomin' onion seen here, as well as fried Oreos, funnel cakes and sausage dogs. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Many folks enjoyed fair food like the bloomin' onion seen here, as well as fried Oreos, funnel cakes and sausage dogs. Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Gracie the Yorkie seemed to enjoy the fair food during her stroller ride around the festival Chrysta Carroll | Bladen Journal Gracie the Yorkie seemed to enjoy the fair food during her stroller ride around the festival

DUBLIN — Bladen County has a couple of new champions, crowned the best grape stompers Saturday at the 12th annual North Carolina Grape Festival.

In the youth division, 9-year-old Nadya Colón beat out the dozens of other competitors, followed by 12-year-old Joshua James in second. In the adult division, Ronald Hammonds squeezed out a win, followed by runner-up Matthew Baum.

“That’s harder than it looks,” laughed competitor Alicia Battle.

The event was just one of the many happenings that draw thousands.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said Ron Taylor, owner of Lu Mil Vineyard, as he was cruising around the property on his golf cart. He had stopped to observe some children rolling down a hill near the gazebo.

“I just love to see people enjoying themselves,” he said. “That’s what makes me happy — it’s why we do this.”

Families were lounging on the grass beside the pond having a picnic lunch or standing on the bridge spanning one of the property’s ponds and trying to catch a glimpse of the one of the large goldfish that inhabit the body of water. Jesse Atkins was one of the festival-goers taking a break on the bridge while his companions strolled the grounds.

“I come to this every year,” he said. “It’s such a pretty place, and the owners are so good to the public. They let people go fishing and just ask for a donation — they’re good people.”

Reggie Cromartie was standing nearby and agreed with Atkins’ summation.

“It’s just the kind of place you enjoy staying at,” he commented.

He and his family make a weekend of the festival, he said, staying on the grounds and enjoying Bladen County for the weekend.

Another group was getting their first look at Bladen County while at the festival as well. The New England-based company Cruz Bike brings its customers to White Lake every year for a retreat, and owner Maria Parker noticed last year that the retreat coincided with the Grape Festival. This year, the group incorporated the event into their weekend festivities.

“Our customers are from all over, not just the Southeast,” said Parker, who hails from Lumberton. “We thought this would be a good way for them to see and experience Southern culture and enjoy the scenery.”

Some of the group members were making the trip back to the lake on a 50-mile journey through the county.

Most people at the festival, however, had a lazier day, enjoying the swing by the pond or catching some shade on Doc’s Deck while listening to slow jazz from Three to Get Ready.

“It’s been a good day,” said Lu Mil co-owner Denise Bridgers.

Eugenia Ramirez took advantage of the u-pick option at the Grape Festival on Saturday.

The Dublin Boy Scouts displayed the Dublin flag while serving pancakes.

Many folks enjoyed fair food like the bloomin' onion seen here, as well as fried Oreos, funnel cakes and sausage dogs.

Gracie the Yorkie seemed to enjoy the fair food during her stroller ride around the festival

Dozens of people, youth and adults, vied for the title of best grape stomper in a competition to see who could squeeze the most juice out of a vat of grapes.

Contestants were given a set amount of time to stomp, squish or pound the juice out of the grapes through a hole in the bottom of the vat.

Alvin Shepherd carried vats back for refilling after one of the rounds of competition in the Grape Stomp.

Three to Get Ready entertained with jazz music on Doc's Deck during the festival.

Customers of Cruz Bike, a New England-based manufacturer of recumbent bikes, left the festival Saturday for a 50-mile scenic tour of Bladen County.

Customers of Cruz Bike, a New England-based manufacturer of recumbent bikes, left the festival Saturday for a 50-mile scenic tour of Bladen County.

Visitors to Lu Mil festival praise owners and event

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-247-9133 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

