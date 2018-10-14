Bladen Journal relocates downtown office

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal has changed locations.

The downtown newspaper office was damaged by water following Hurricane Florence. Staffers completed the move last week to 109 N. Pine St., directly behind the Division of Motor Vehicles office.

Customers coming to the office should enter through the door marked D, which is to the right of the DMV’s front door.

The newspaper was previously at 138 W. Broad St.

Hours will remain the same, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. All phone numbers remain the same as well.

Despite being displaced, the newspaper did not miss a publication. It has continued to publish on Tuesdays and Fridays, with one publication after the storm being an electronic edition online only. The newspaper allowed open access to its e-editions when that happened.

The newspaper has changed locations previously in its service to Bladen County that traces back to 1898 when it was known as the Clarkton Express. The newspaper, owned by Champion Media, took its current name in 1909.