Community calendar

Oct. 19

• There is a working meeting on family history/genealogy at 1 p.m. at the Bladen County Senior Center, 608 McLeod St., in Elizabethtown. People who are interested in looking into their family history and recording their family stories are welcome to come and learn how easy it is.

Oct. 20

• The Kinlaw family reunion is at Regan United Methodist Church, 5630 Regan Church Road, Lumberton. This is for all descendants of Thomas Kinlaw. Cost for catered lunch, per person, is $13.50. Mail payments to Myrna White, 14080 Palisades Ave., Huntley, IL 60142. White advises family members to connect with her on Facebook. More information is available from White by email at myrna@myrnawhite.com.

• One Stage, One Night, One Glorious Event will be held at West Bladen High School from 6-9 p.m., featuring The Mighty Echoes, Leap of Faith, Glorybound, Mack Roberts and Tina Purvis. The event is a fundraiser for Darby Carroll Bordeaux, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the door and in advance. For advance tickets, contact 910-549-7685 or 910-876-4884.

Oct. 27

• Friends of Bay Tree Lakes will host a Fall Festival at Jones Lake State Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Activities include a costume contest, hay rides, face painting, crafts, games, concessions and a cake walk. Games are 50 cents each or $5 for a wristband. For more information call 910-588-4550.

Nov. 13

• The Health and Human Services Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 in the large conference room at the Health Department.

Nov. 25

• The Elizabethtown Christmas Parade, hosted by the Elizabethtown/White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place in downtown Elizabethtown at 3 p.m.

