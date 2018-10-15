Workplace death investigated

TAR HEEL — Investigators with the state Department of Labor are trying to determine what happened in the death of an employee at Smithfield Foods.

Michael Lee Jessup, 55, of Clarkton, died Oct. 9 at the plant on N.C. 87. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office report said Jessup suffered “traumatic head injuries” and a “puncture wound to the sternum area” in a workplace accident.

The company issued a news release that said, “Smithfield Foods Inc. is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees following an accident at our facility in Tar Heel, North Carolina, on October 9th. As we continue to investigate this situation, our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

In its preliminary report, the Labor Department said Jessup died while “in the process of trying to remove a bent wheel from a trolley chain drive in Snap Chill,” Dolores Quesenberry wrote in an email. She’s the director of communications. “He was struck/caught in the head between the frame of the ‘take-up’ idling wheel and a fixed beam.”

A published report by WECT said Jessup, a 10-plus year employee of the company, was switching airline hoses to relieve pressure from the chain prior to being hit.

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division conducts investigations when there is a death in the workplace. These probes are usually limited to the events surrounding the accident unless observations at the site indicate a broader investigation is needed, a news release says.

Quesenberry said investigations have a six-month window, with most taking three to four months. The probe will seek to determine the cause of the accident, if there were violations of OSH safety or health standards related to the accident and if OSH standards should be revised in light of the working condition that led to the accident.

An obituary published in the Bladen Journal said Jessup was a veteran of the Coast Guard. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting, and had a love for animals.

He was active with the Quality Deer Management Association, Ducks Unlimited and the National Rifle Association.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

