Bladenboro man facing drug charges

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Bladenboro man is facing drug charges following an investigation prompted by citizen complaints.

Devone Johnson, 58, of 205 Todd Britt Road in Bladenboro, was arrested Friday after Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit agents completed an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances in the Todd Britt Court area. During the investigation, narcotics agents conducted undercover purchases of prescription medication from Johnson.

Following the investigation, arrest warrants were served on Johnson, who was charged with possession of drugs and selling drugs. Bond was set at $2,500. Johnson was processed at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

