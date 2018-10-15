Climbing jackpots mean almost $1 billion is up for grabs

RALEIGH: As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots approach record territory, North Carolinians have a chance to win almost $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is $654 million annuity worth $372.6 million cash. This is the second largest Mega Millions jackpot on record. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $345 million or $199 million cash. This is the 17th largest Powerball jackpot.

“Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is the 4th largest in U.S. jackpot history,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Someone will eventually win this jackpot, and we would love it if the winner was from North Carolina.”

*** What to do if holding a winning ticket ***

A common first reaction may be to celebrate, but lottery officials urge winners of the Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot to keep a few things to keep in mind:

· Sign and secure the ticket: Winners must sign the back of the original ticket immediately to establish ownership. The ticket should be kept in a safe place until the winner decides to claim the prize.

· Get professional advice: It’s a good idea to contact financial and legal advisers to come up with a sound plan.

· Take some time: Winners have 180 days to claim winnings, a good time to figure out what to do with the money and how lifechanging it will be.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

So far, four North Carolinians have won the Powerball jackpot, with wins ranging from $74.5 to $188 million, and two people have won the Mega Millions jackpot, taking home prizes of $12 million and $57 million.

There are nine ways to win playing each game, so don’t forget to check your tickets.

Ticket sales from jackpot games such as Mega Millions and Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $650 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.