Halloween events planned at area libraries

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Library system is planning some spook-tacular events for children this month.

A Children’s Monster Bash will be held at the main branch in Elizabethtown on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. Suitable for youth ages 2 years through 12 years, the evening requires adult supervision. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes. RSVPs are requested by calling 910-862-6990.

Clarkton Public Library will host a Haunted Library Party on Oct. 30 from 5:30-7 p.m. with fun, food and frightful surprises. The program is suitable for children ages 2-12, and children are encouraged to wear costumes. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling 910-647-3661.

Bridger Memorial Library is also hosting a Halloween event, but it is already full.