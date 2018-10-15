State Employees Credit Union holds annual meeting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — State Employees’ Credit Union held its 2018 Annual Membership Meeting in Greensboro last week, welcoming nearly 1,000 member-owners who attended in support of their financial cooperative.

The function began with an educational luncheon featuring a fireside chat with Credit Union executives who spoke on the topics of financial abuse and scams targeting older adults. Phil Gwoke, motivational speaker at Bridgeworks, followed the luncheon, entertaining the group with his highly informative and humorous presentation on generational differences and strategies to bridge the communication divides. The day concluded with a General Membership Meeting, where Bob Brinson, James Johnson, McKinley Wooten, Jr., and Dr. Stelfanie Williams were re-elected to SECU’s Board of Directors.