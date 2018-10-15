Sheriff forgiven for mistake; commissioner accused of leaking information

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners narrowly and along party lines have given a measure of forgiveness for a mistake involving nepotism by Sheriff Jim McVicker.

The aftermath of Monday’s meeting, however, left one board member accused by two others of leaking information from closed sessions and a pile of requests heaped on the county’s legal counsel.

Patsy Sheppard told commissioners, the county manager and their legal representative in an email letter sent Friday that McVicker had hired his daughter-in-law, Kate McVicker, in violation of a state general statute. The hiring, because of kinship, needed approval by the county commissioners, Sheppard wrote.

McVicker appeared before the board Monday night to acknowledge the mistake and ask for an approval. He said he wasn’t aware of the statute. A number of people opposed to his actions also came, necessitating the meeting be moved from the courthouse basement commissioners meeting room to the third floor courtroom for Superior Court.

McVicker remained at the podium for a lengthy time after he spoke. Allen Johnson, a lawyer for the board, confirmed the violation and told the board research since being made aware had yet to discover any case law preventing commissioners from ratifying the move.

The discussion was often fiery.

Chairman Ray Britt lamented, “politics gets into everything, and that’s why I hate this.” His initiative to ratify the hire was backed quickly by a motion from David Gooden and he bristled when questioned about steering the board.

Britt assured commissioners Michael Cogdell, Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins and Arthur Bullock of the board’s ability to act, asking at least twice for input and assurance from Johnson and County Manager Greg Martin.

The 5-4 vote — the board’s first in at least three months — approving Kate McVicker’s hire was straight party line, with Republicans Britt, Gooden, Charles Ray Peterson, Daniel Dowless and Ashley Trivette in the affirmative. Cogdell, Munn-Goins, Bullock and Russell Priest voted against. Peterson and Dowless are former Democrats.

In the flurry of exchanges between board members prior to the vote, Britt directed an accusation toward Cogdell of leaking confidential information from closed sessions. Immediately after the vote, Cogdell asked Johnson to bring back to the board all legal ramifications with clarity of ratifying Kate McVicker’s employment.

To which Peterson shot back a request of the board’s legal counsel to investigate how information is being leaked out of closed sessions and the ramifications of that happening. This prompted a quick strike from Munn-Goins, asking counsel to found out how foreclosed property information is being shared with certain people.

The “matters of interest to commissioners” portion of the meeting continued with Sheppard, who listed a St. Pauls address on N.C. 87 in her controversial email, next up to speak. She was warned before starting of a three-minute limit, but in that time elicited several cheers and moments of emotion from supporters.

She compared the sheriff to an embezzler, questioned the integrity of the board and called the matter “a disgrace.”

“If county officials violate the law,” she said, “they should be held to the same standard.”

She left to cheers when Britt said, “I believe your three minutes are up.”

The rest of the meeting was more acrimonious and encouraging, including an update from Renee Davis. The tax administrator explained strategies for collections that, thus far she said, have been well-received by those needing payment plans to catch up on back taxes.

Dan Gerlach, president of the Golden LEAF Foundation, presented the commissioners with a ceremonial check of $390,000. The money was awarded for a project designed to supply power generation to strategically located well sites throughout the county.

Commissioners recognized county employees for years of service. Topping the list were Sheryl Young (35) of the Sheriff’s Office, Tina Burney (30) of the Water Department and Chuck Heustess (20) of Economic Development.

Others for 15 years were Jacquelyn Hilburn and Sandra Rodgers of the Department of Social Services, and Kory Hair of Environmental Health. Recognitions for 10 years included Martha Walter of the Division of Aging, Sharon Blanks of DSS, Joey Coleman of Emergency Services, Jill Owens from Register of Deeds, Richard Allen of the Sheriff’s Office and Joseph Smith of Solid Waste. With five-year honors were Maria Edwards of the county manager’s office and clerk to the commissioners, and Damiano Whittington of Parks and Recreation.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.