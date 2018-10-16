Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker hosts post-Florence ‘thank you’ dinner

A custom-made banner greeted guests to Tuesday's dinner. A custom-made banner greeted guests to Tuesday's dinner. David Faircloth provided entertainment during the evening. David Faircloth provided entertainment during the evening. Roughly 100 people turned out for the thank-you event. Roughly 100 people turned out for the thank-you event. N.C. House Representative William Brisson greeted guests. N.C. House Representative William Brisson greeted guests.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A thank-you dinner was held in Elizabethtown Tuesday to show appreciation to some of the people who helped Bladen County during the most tragedy to strike the area.

“We’ve (had emergencies) quite a few times in my nine years here, and I’ve never seen people come together in cooperation like I did in (Hurricane Florence),” Bladen County Emergency Services Director Bradley Kinlaw told guests Tuesday at the Cape Fear Farmers Market.

The cookout dinner was funded and hosted by Bladen County Sherriff Jim McVicker.

“This is not political,” he stressed. “This is just to say ‘thank you’ to people.”

The dinner was attended by upwards of 100 people, including county commissioners, mayors of three county municipalities, U.S. and N.C. congressmen, multiple Sheriff’s Office deputies, Bladen County employees, and local elected officials, as well as people who volunteered during the effort.

Kinlaw told the story of a duo of emergency personnel who were dispatched to a woman’s home to do a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the doors locked and their knocks unanswered.

“Most people would have left and told the family, ‘We tried. She must have gotten out and gone to a shelter’.” Kinlaw relayed. “These guys looked around and noticed that both screen doors were locked, and you can’t lock screen doors from the outside.”

The duo kicked down a door and entered the home, finding the woman on the floor of the bathroom, where she had been for 2-3 days, Kinlaw said.

“That most certainly would have been a fatality if they hadn’t done that,” the director explained. “These are the kind of people we have protecting us.”

McVicker agreed, saying most of the hard work done during the storm went largely unnoticed by the public.

“We had (school resource officers) who worked at the shelters day and night for nine days, not going home for nine days straight,” the sheriff recounted. “These are the things most people don’t know about, and they happened all the time.”

He added, “I couldn’t be more proud to call Bladen County home.”

The cooperation, according to Kinlaw, was the reason for a surprising statistic.

“We didn’t have one fatality,” he stressed, gesturing around the room. “That was because of you all.”

During the storm, approximately 350 calls for assistance were answered, Kinlaw informed guests, and the shelters held a record-setting 1,068 people, compared to roughly 500 during Hurricane Matthew.

While the dinner was held to express gratitude to local folks for their assistance, McVicker also noted the large contingent of state and national help the county received. Switft water rescue teams, sheriff’s deputies, and emergency responders from the counties of Orange, Alamance, Person, Gaston, Cabarrus, and Buxham were all assisting locally. They were joined by personnel from Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Alabama, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and the county, God bless you all,” McVicker offered.

A custom-made banner greeted guests to Tuesday's dinner. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01491.jpg David Faircloth provided entertainment during the evening. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01492.jpg Roughly 100 people turned out for the thank-you event. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01494.jpg N.C. House Representative William Brisson greeted guests. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01495.jpg Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, host of the evening, talked with guests prior to dinner. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01498.jpg N.C. House Representative William Brisson and Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell exchange greetings. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01500.jpg U.S. House candidate Mark Harris (left) talks with Bladen County Commissioner Charles Peterson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01504.jpg While speaking, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker acknowledged the work of U.S. House candidate Mark Harris. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01509.jpg Bladen County Emergency Services Director Bradley Kinlaw talked about the cooperation he witnessed during Hurricane Florence. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC01511.jpg

Sheriff Jim McVicker hosts dinner to express gratitude post-Florence

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

