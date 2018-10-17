Trooper, a Bladenboro native, fatally shot in Columbus County

Kevin K. Conner Kevin K. Conner

An 11-year veteran of the Highway Patrol born and raised in Bladenboro was fatally shot by a driver he stopped early Wednesday morning south of Whiteville.

Kevin K. Conner, assigned to Troop B, District 5 in Columbus County, died after being taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The suspect accused of shooting him was later captured in the Fair Bluff area.

“The Highway Patrol family is mourning the loss of a hero and will forever be changed by the tragic events that have occurred,” said Col. Glenn McNeill Jr., commander of the Highway Patrol. “We ask everyone to please keep Trooper Conner’s family and all who knew him in your thoughts and prayers.”

The suspect will be identified later, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said in a news release. Charges are pending a further investigation.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker confirmed to the Bladen Journal that Conner was born and raised in Bladenboro. A friend of the family said he and his wife, Miranda, and their children made their home in the Williams Township area south of Whiteville.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Trooper Conner’s family,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Trooper Conner was killed while protecting and serving his community. We mourn our loss and will continue to support his family. We are grateful for his service and honor the men and women who serve in harm’s way, each and every day.”

The release said Conner stopped a white GMC pickup for speeding on U.S. 701 near Sellers Town Road. The driver pulled onto the shoulder of the road and Conner approached.

The release said the driver then fired several shots, striking Conner. The driver left the scene and was pursued by local police. The pickup driven by the suspect became disabled on a railroad crossing, leading to a foot chase.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Columbus County Jail.

A statement from Gov. Roy Cooper said, “The tragic loss of Trooper Kevin Conner of the NC State Highway Patrol weighs heavily on our hearts. We are forever grateful for his devoted service and selfless commitment to protecting the people of North Carolina. Our prayers are with his family and friends and his colleagues in law enforcement.”

Conner was with Trooper Scott Floyd in August 2011 when the pair saved the lives of two people involved in a head-on collision on U.S. 74 in Columbus County, a report on WRAL said.

The drivers were pinned in their vehicles, paramedics were still on the way and a fire started. Conner used the extinguisher from his patrol car to twice put down the flames while still attending to the driver.

The drivers were taken to New Hanover Regional; authorities said the quick thinking by the troopers saved the lives of the crash victims, the WRAL report said.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

