Joint operation leads to two arrests

ELIZABETHTOWN —A joint operation between two Bladen County law enforcement agencies has led to the arrest of two men now facing drug-related charges.

Prompted by citizen complaints, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Elizabethtown Police Department, and North Carolina Probation and Parole initiated an investigation in the Jones Street area of Elizabethtown. During the investigation, agents conducted undercover purchases of controlled substances. As a result, on Oct. 15, the three agencies executed a search warrant on 103 Jones Street and seized cocaine and marijuana. Two men were arrested and processed at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Dreshaun Nigel Lacewell, 23, of 96 Porter McKoy Road in Council, was charged with one count of possession of marijuana. He was cited and released.

Harold Bennett McDowell, 68, of Brooklyn, NY, was charged with one count of possession of cocaine and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.