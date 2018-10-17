Churches may be eligible for FEMA help with Florence recovery

ELIZABETHTOWN — Churches that received damage from Hurricane Florence may be eligible for federal assistance with the recovery process.

On Tuesday, Bladen County Emergency Services issued a press release encouraging places of worship to attend a public assistance meeting to receive details on how to apply for FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which could provide financial assistance.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Bladen County Public Safety Training Center. The center is located at 5853 U.S. 701 in Elizabethtown, the old prison camp. The meeting will be held in Building D, Classroom 1.