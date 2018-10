ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown/White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade in downtown Elizabethtown is on the horizon, and the agency is taking applications for participation.

Professionally decorated floats are available for a fee.

The parade will take place Sunday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.

Organizations interested in participating in the event should call the Chamber office at 910-862-4368 or email Dawn Maynard at tourism28337@embarqmail.com to reserve a spot in the lineup.