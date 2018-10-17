Bladen Disaster Relief Distribution has new hours

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Disaster Relief Distribution site has announced new hours for distribution of hurricane relief supplies.

Effective immediately, new hours are as follows:

— Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2-5 p.m.

— Saturdays, 9-11 a.m.

Bladen Disaster Relief Distribution was launched as a concerted effort of Foundation Bible Church, Bladen Crisis Assistance, Bladen County United Way, and Bladen County. The organization has been staffed entirely by volunteers from many local churches and residents from in and around the Mother County.

More than 9,700 people have been helped at the site.

Anyone wishing to volunteer is encouraged to call Amy Huggins at 910-991-6394.