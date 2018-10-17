BB&T Charitable Fund provides $1 million in grants to four local community colleges

WINSTON-SALEM — BB&T Corporation announced Tuesday it will build an approximately 100,000-square-foot office facility at 301 S. James K. Powell Blvd. in downtown Whiteville. The new approximately $20 million building will consolidate the 500 BB&T associates who currently work in nine locations in the Whiteville area including one of its primary Client Care Centers on James B. White Highway. BB&T expects to begin site work on the project during the first quarter of 2019 with an opening date yet to be determined.

In addition, the BB&T Charitable fund announced grants totaling $1 million to Southeastern Community College, Whiteville; Robeson Community College, Lumberton; Bladen Community College, Dublin; and Sampson Community College, Clinton. Working together with leadership teams at the four area community colleges, the grants will assist in developing a technology curriculum to train and prepare students to be workforce ready, potentially for BB&T’s Client Care Center, and other businesses requiring these skill sets.

“This is a very exciting day for Whiteville and Columbus County. Our partnerships with the four community colleges represent a long-term commitment to the future of our region,” said BB&T Southeastern Regional President Phil Marion. “Through the programs offered by these schools we hope to help students improve interpersonal skills, expand the ability to make better decisions and develop business acumen.”

“This new facility is a major commitment for BB&T and we are delighted to build it in the heart of downtown Whiteville,” said BB&T Chief Client Experience Officer Dontá Wilson. “Our Client Care Centers are one of our primary virtual channels we use to create a distinctive experience for our clients. With this state-of- the-art workplace we have the opportunity to provide our associates a place to learn, grow and be fulfilled in their work. We know that more engaged associates will enhance our ability to fulfill our clients’ financial hopes and dreams.”

About BB&T

BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $222.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $39.1 billion as of June 30, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,900 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com