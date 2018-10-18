Early voting begins, runs through Nov. 3

ELIZABETHTOWN — Early voting for the midterm election began Wednesday and will continue through the Saturday before Election Day.

For those yet to register to vote, the deadline that was extended passed on Monday. It is also allowable to register to vote at the Early Voting One-Stop site, which will be the Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown.

The following are the days and hours:

• Through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Monday to Oct. 27, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Nov. 3, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The midterms include two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, all of our representation to the North Carolina General Assembly, state and district judges, the district attorney, three seats among the county commissioners, four seats among the Board of Education, sheriff, register of deeds, coroner and the district supervisor for soil and water.

There are six amendments to the state constitution.

Federally, the U.S. House District 7 seat is between David W. Fallin of the Constitution Party, Democrat Kyle Horton and Republican David Rouzer. The District 9 seat pits Republican Mark Harris, Democrat Dan McCready and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

State Senate District 8 candidates are Libertarian Anthony H. Mascolo, Republican Bill Rabon and Democrat David W. Sink Jr. State House District 22 candidates are Republican William Brisson and Democrat Tony Denning.

District 1 Commissioner Arthur Bullock, a Democrat, is running unopposed. In District 2, Republican Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson is challenged by Democrat Dawson Singletary. In District 3, Democratic Commissioner Russell Priest is challenged by Republican Wayne Edge.

The lone contested seat of four on the ballot for the Board of Education is the at-large. Democrat Vince Rozier is challenged by Democrats Cory L. Singletary and Tim Benton, and Republican Dennis Edwards.

Sheriff Jim McVicker, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Hakeem Brown.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

