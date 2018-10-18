Seafood and Sunset coming Oct. 25 at White Lake

Contributed photo On hand to greet guests at a previous Seafood and Sunset were trustees Chairman Dennis Troy, foundation board Chairwoman Barbara Knight and college President William Findt. Contributed photo On hand to greet guests at a previous Seafood and Sunset were trustees Chairman Dennis Troy, foundation board Chairwoman Barbara Knight and college President William Findt.

DUBLIN — Sponsorship and a limited number of seats remain available for the rescheduled Seafood and Sunset extravaganza at the Venue in White Lake.

The Bladen Community College Foundation fundraiser features freshly prepared seafood, waterfront seating and music.

“The students are the ones who reap the benefits of the funds that are raised each year at Seafood and Sunset,” said Linda Burney, director of the foundation.

A special raffle of a “one of a kind” photograph canvas by White Lake native Jamie Corbett will also highlight the evening. A new treat for this year is Hope Smith, another local artist, will be painting on site a depiction of the event’s panoramic scene and participants.

Burney expressed gratitude to the team working behind the scenes to insure the event’s success.

“We have a tremendous support system that includes college faculty and staff, foundation board members, college trustees, and community members,” she said. “The hurricanes have not dampened their enthusiasm to make a difference for our students.”

For more information about the BCC Foundation or attending the event, contact Burney at 910-879-5519.

On hand to greet guests at a previous Seafood and Sunset were trustees Chairman Dennis Troy, foundation board Chairwoman Barbara Knight and college President William Findt.