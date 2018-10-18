Bladen CC breaks ground on $2 million STEM facility

Contributed photo Turning dirt at Monday’s groundbreaking were (from left) Ashley Trivette, Troy Dennis, Charles Ray Peterson, Dr. William Findt, Russell Priest, Bruce Dickerson, Dr. Frank Gemma and Jeff Kornegay. Findt is president of the college, Kornegay an executive vice president; Dennis is chairman of the trustees, and Dickerson and Gemma are also trustees; and Trivette, Peterson and Priest are county commissioners. Contributed photo Turning dirt at Monday’s groundbreaking were (from left) Ashley Trivette, Troy Dennis, Charles Ray Peterson, Dr. William Findt, Russell Priest, Bruce Dickerson, Dr. Frank Gemma and Jeff Kornegay. Findt is president of the college, Kornegay an executive vice president; Dennis is chairman of the trustees, and Dickerson and Gemma are also trustees; and Trivette, Peterson and Priest are county commissioners.

DUBLIN — Rain from Hurricane Michael may have postponed it, but spirits were not dampened in the least.

Bladen Community College ceremonially broke ground Monday for its STEM and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Training Facility. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math, an emerging key curriculum in schools at all age levels.

The standalone building will be approximately 9,500 square feet and cost just below $2 million. It will house an industrial chemistry laboratory, advanced manufacturing technology simulation laboratory, STEM supporting computer classroom, designated STEM courses classroom, office space and an advanced manufacturing technology industrial bay.

“The facility will provide much needed space to support the college’s growing programs such as allied health, career and college promise pathways for high school students and the early college program,” said Jeff Kornegay, the college’s executive vice president and chief academic officer. “Curriculum and continuing education programs will have opportunities to utilize the facility for courses and programs that require STEM and advanced manufacturing technology training. This cutting edge facility has been a dream for our faculty for many years and we are excited about the potential it brings to our college and the community.”

The project is a joint effort between the college, county commissioners, Bladen County Schools, the Bladen County Economic Development Commission and local businesses and industries. All hope for an increase in workers in advanced manufacturing related fields.

“The STEM training facility will be the community center for workforce preparedness,” said Dr. William Findt, the college president.

Funding was helped by a large Federal Economic Development Administration grant and matching funds provided by the Golden LEAF Foundation.

