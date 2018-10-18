Booker T. Washington benefit dinner to be held Nov. 3

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Booker T. Washington Alumni Association has announced a change for the organization’s benefit dinner.

The inaugural Fish and Chicken Fry will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will take place at the Lewis Building, 1711 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown.

Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six tickets. First prize is a $50 Walmart gift card; second prize is a queen comforter set; and third prize is a $20 gas card. Cost of the fish or chicken dinner is $8.

Proceeds will benefit the Booker T. Washington Alumni Association scholarship fund.