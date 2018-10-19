Mega Millons drawing Friday night is record high

RALEIGH — Lottery prizes are growing for both Mega Millions tonight and Powerball on Saturday.

The North Carolina Education Lottery, in a news release, says the jackpots are up to a combined $1.3 billion. More than 48,000 Powerball tickets were sold on Wednesday, the day of the last drawing; on Tuesday, the last day of the Mega Millions drawing had more than 93,000 tickets sold in the state.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is $970 million annuity worth $548.6 million cash. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot on record, and the second largest jackpot in U.S. history. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is $430 million or $248 million cash.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.