Bladenboro hoping for monster turnout for Beast Fest

BLADENBORO — After the recent devastation in Bladenboro from Hurricane Florence, residents are largely looking forward to the upcoming Beast Fest.

“This is exactly what Bladenboro needs,” said long-time resident Sue Hester. “With everything everybody has been through, having the Beast Fest is the best thing we could do right now to get people’s spirits up a little bit.”

At a recent Bladenboro town commissioners meeting, town clerk and interim Town Manager Melanie Hester said the Beast Fest “is not a priority” when compared to the extensive debris cleanup necessary throughout the town.

“It’s a priority to Boost the ‘Boro,” said Boost the ‘Boro member Amanda West.

Most people with whom the Bladen Journal spoke agreed with Sue Hester and West. The Friday night street dance features Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot, and The Band of Oz is the headline attraction Saturday.

“It’s amazing how many people the Beast Fest brings to the town — just thousands of people who wouldn’t normally come,” said Ray Brown. “That’s good for these business owners.”

Brown, owner of Ray Brown Siding and Home Improvements, was busy Saturday trying to get Diamond Dave’s ready for its reopening in time for the festival. While most of the stores are still boarded up downtown, the iconic diner had its door flung open. The sounds of sanders, saws and swinging hammers could be heard, as Brown and his crew were replacing all of the walls that saw four feet of water standing within them for three days. Outside, no cars were parked on the streets, and the sidewalks were as barren as the stores.

But inside the businesses that were open, hopes were high.

“The Beast Fest is really good for business,” said Diamond Dave’s owner Steve Simmons.

“I don’t know why they wouldn’t have it,” agreed Willie Thomas, who was out grocery shopping Saturday. “The Beast Fest and the parade are the best things that happen in this town all year, and the town needs to send the message that things are back on track. People need to know that everything’s going to be OK.”

Hosted by Boost the ‘Boro, the event normally brings in thousands of dollars for the town, which business owners say has been immensely helpful recently.

“Boost the ‘Boro is what helped me get my business open again,” said West, who owns Over Yonder Ice Cream and Coffee. The shop opened Saturday for the first time following Hurricane Florence. “Money from the Beast Fest helped me repair those walls right there.”

For at least one frequent attendee, however, the Beast Fest is all about two things — food and fun.

“It’s fun, because you get to see everybody,” said Thomas. Then, grinning, he added, “Plus, it’s the only chance I have to get a collard sandwich. I wouldn’t miss it.”

Whether guests come for food or just to support the downtrodden town, one thing is certain — organizers are hoping for a monster turnout for this year’s festival.

Chrysta Carroll Bladen Journal

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163 or emailing ccarroll@bladenjournal.com.

