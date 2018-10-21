Funeral for slain trooper draws hundreds

Kevin Conner Kevin Conner Deuce Niven | Tabor-Loris Tribune The Highway Patrol Honor Guard accompanies the body of Master Trooper Kevin K. Conner carried on a horse-drawn caisson at South Columbus High School on Sunday. Conner, a Bladenboro native, was killed in the line of duty early Wednesday morning in the Sellerstown community south of Whiteville. Deuce Niven | Tabor-Loris Tribune The Highway Patrol Honor Guard accompanies the body of Master Trooper Kevin K. Conner carried on a horse-drawn caisson at South Columbus High School on Sunday. Conner, a Bladenboro native, was killed in the line of duty early Wednesday morning in the Sellerstown community south of Whiteville.

TABOR CITY — The funeral for Bladenboro native Kevin Conner drew hundreds to the high school here Sunday.

Conner, an 11-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, was slain early Wednesday morning after stopping a motorist for speeding south of Whiteville in the Sellerstown community. Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, a 20-year-old from Chadbourn, was later apprehended and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Conner.

Conner was a graduate of the old Bladenboro High School. He was remembered in a moment of silence on Friday night at West Bladen, East Bladen and Whiteville high school football games.

His funeral came a day before his 39th birthday.

A member of Troop B that serves Columbus County, Conner made a home with his wife and two children in the Williams Township community south of Whiteville.

His body was brought to the school grounds by the caisson unit of the N.C. Troopers Association. A single riderless horse followed the caisson.

An outdoor ceremony was held on the school campus in lieu of a public graveside memorial. A private service followed for family and close friends following the funeral.

“He was a family man, he loved his wife and kids, he loved his community,” said Sgt. Mike Baker, a spokesman for the Highway Patrol. “As long as I’ve known Kevin, he was very self-sacrificing. He would do anything he could to help his fellow partner.”

Representatives of law enforcement agenices from at least 22 states — including as far away as Alaska — came to pay their respects.

“That just shows that we support each other,” Baker said.

The Highway Patrol, formed in July 1929, has now lost 65 members in the line of duty.

Davis was denied bail at a Wednesday court proceeding and given a Nov. 6 probable cause hearing. James Payne is his lawyer.

