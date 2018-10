ELIZABETHTOWN — School bus driver classroom training is available in November, a news release from Bladen County Schools says.

The dates are Nov. 27-30 in the Red Training Room at the Board of Education building.

The class is available to anyone that wants to help the school out by getting a school bus licenses. Those who need a School Bus Pocket Card to drive an activity bus also need to take the class.

Class times are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 910-862-2417.