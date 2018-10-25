Small businesses have access to help website

Several opportunities to get assistance following Hurricane Florence are available to small businesses, a news release from the governor’s office says.

The N.C. Department of Commerce and the Small Business Technology Development Center put together a list. This includes entities that help with recovery strategies, others that help with capital, and others that are more long-term.

The full list with more information is available at sbtdc.org/hurricaneflorence.

There is information there related to:

• Federal Emergency Management Agency and Disaster Recovery Centers.

• Small Business Administration and SBA Recovery Centers.

• Business Link North Carolina.

• Hurricane Florence Rapid Recovery Loan.

• SBA Business Physical Disaster Loans.

• SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

• Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

In addition, there is information there to help connect disaster recovery operations with vendors that can clear debris, provide facility support services and furnish necessary supplies. Different aspects of the recovery operations may be led by the federal government through FEMA, state government emergency response programs, city or county emergency response programs, or non-profit organizations like the American Red Cross.