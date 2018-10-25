First Bank donates hurricane relief money to Bladen We Care

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Bladen We Care, a nonprofit started 30 years ago to help with health care needs in the community, received a $5,000 donation from First Bank. The financial institution made the donation specifically for hurricane relief. About 200 people a year are helped by Bladen We Care. Board members said this money is likely to go toward helping the residents of Kelly, which was among the places hit particularly hard by Hurricane Florence last month. Mike Davis of First Bank (left) is joined for the ceremonial presentation by Bladen We Care board members (from left) Robert Hester, Norgie Hester, David Cross, Ann Warner, Charles DeVane, Marvin Tatum and Mac Campbell Jr.